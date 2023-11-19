Matthew Perry's Little-Known Play Gave Insight Into His Private Struggles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.

The death of Matthew Perry is one of those celebrity losses that feels especially hard to take. Apart from his unforgettable performance as Chandler Bing in "Friends," Perry was dedicated to helping individuals struggling with substance abuse issues. He was brutally candid about his own addiction to alcohol and drugs, which had almost taken his life once before.

Writing was one way in which Perry hoped to help fellow addicts find hope. His bestselling 2022 autobiography, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," chronicled both his stardom and his demons. But some years earlier, the actor wrote and starred in a play that also explored the subject of addiction. "The End of Longing" follows two men and two women whose relationships develop and become more complicated over time. Perry played the character of Jack, a photographer with an alcohol and drug issue who gets involved with a wealthy escort. His goal, as he described to Playbill, was to show the audience "broken people can turn into better people. ...There's a common notion that people can't change. I disagree with that."

Creating a show so closely based on his own experiences — Perry admitted all the characters were "exaggerated version[s]" of himself — was a big risk, but one he was willing to take. The cathartic project was a part of his healing.