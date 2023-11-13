Kris Jenner And Ex-Fling Todd Waterman Flaunted Their Affair In Front Of Robert Kardashian

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan may be known for style moments but controversy has certainly followed them as well. From the notorious 2007 Kim Kardashian sex tape that propelled her into the spotlight to the Kylie Jenner lip filler revelations, the family is frequently in the headlines for one matter or another. And the stories are not exclusive to the daughters of Kris Jenner. She herself has also been the topic of scandal, one of her biggest being the divulgence that she had an affair while married to the late Robert Kardashian.

Jenner first shared the illicit relationship in her 2011 memoir, "Kris Jenner ... And All Things Kardashian." She explained that after being married at just 22 and being together for a while, the marriage was seemingly unfulfilling. She identified her lover in the book as Ryan. However, months after its release, Hollywood animator Todd Waterman confessed that he was actually the man Jenner was referring to. Both have recounted their steamy affair, including their initial meeting while out with mutual pals that resulted in a sexual encounter inside a friend's closet. This was the start of their romance, which they carried out with admittedly little regard for whether or not Robert would find out, ultimately leading to the couple's divorce.