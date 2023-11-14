Why Lacey Chabert Was Nervous To Work With Will Kemp On Hallmark's Christmas Waltz

Will Kemp may star as the dashing dance instructor Roman Davidoff in Hallmark's "Christmas Waltz," but the role wasn't just another part to play for him. Kemp is classically trained in dance courtesy of his time at the elite Royal Ballet School in England. Before transitioning into acting, he was a bona fide male ballet star with a professional dance troupe. Imagine, then, Lacey Chabert's nerves upon learning that she was going to film a dance-inspired Hallmark flick with a seasoned professional!

Chabert spoke to News Channel 5 Nashville about her initial trepidation. "I was very fearful of the dancing when we did 'Christmas Waltz,'" she confessed. "I was like, 'I don't know if I can do this but I love this story and I want to tell it so much!'" The "Mean Girls" actor decided to persist anyway and was able to look both beautiful and graceful for the 2020 romantic holiday film. Kemp had nothing but compliments for his partner's skills. "There were days when she dragged me around the dance floor because I lost my count," he said.

Chabert concluded that the experience was a positive one. "It was so much fun to be a part of because I had to learn to really dance to do it," she told Good Morning America, adding that she and Kemp took lessons together.

Because, as it turns out, Chabert wasn't the only one who had to learn to dance for the movie.