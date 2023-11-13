It's Official: Travis Kelce Has Completely Won Over Taylor Swift's Dad, Scott (& We Have Video Proof)

Swifties in Argentina didn't have to be disappointed for long after Taylor Swift cancelled her originally scheduled concert on Friday night, November 10, in Buenos Aires. After the rain died down, the "1989" chart-topper rescheduled the stop on "The Eras Tour" for Sunday night. Good thing, too, since her football-playing boyfriend had already flown in to support his lady love. And also? Swift's dad Scott was on hand for the concert.

While we've seen plenty of interaction between Swift and her boyfriend's mom, Donna, thanks to the women cheering on their mutual interest's football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, we haven't seen much of Kelce hanging out with the singer's father. That all changed, though, on Sunday night.

Kelce and Scott were in a VIP area of the concert, and a video showed the men enjoying her music. Standing side by side, just the two of them, the duo was calmly listening to the "Midnights" album singer croon out one of the hits from her record, "Karma." It was clear the dad and the boyfriend were comfortable with each other, and it became even more apparent that they actually like each other, as Swift got into the lyrics for "Karma."