What To Know About Lizzo's Romance With Myke Wright

If you didn't get the memo, Lizzo is in love. The body-positive singer has long been hailed a hero for lacing powerful messages of self-love into her music, but if you've been keeping up with her newest albums, you may have noticed her directing that love toward someone else lately. Her single "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" showed a different, softer side of the usually fiery musician. In the song, listeners can hear Lizzo lyrically questioning herself, wondering if she's ready to fall in love, and feeling excited at the prospect of a new romance.

We're with Lizzo on this one – it's about d*** time the singer found her happiness with a man who seems just as crazy over her as she is about him. You may remember Lizzo's friendship with actor Chris Evans, which included playful yet unrequited catcalls, but the latest man in her life is named Myke Wright. And it's clear from their many public appearances together that this relationship is getting serious. Of course, no relationship is without its share of bumps and head-scratching moments. Here's a look into the cute yet curious romance between Lizzo and Wright.