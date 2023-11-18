What To Know About Lizzo's Romance With Myke Wright
If you didn't get the memo, Lizzo is in love. The body-positive singer has long been hailed a hero for lacing powerful messages of self-love into her music, but if you've been keeping up with her newest albums, you may have noticed her directing that love toward someone else lately. Her single "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" showed a different, softer side of the usually fiery musician. In the song, listeners can hear Lizzo lyrically questioning herself, wondering if she's ready to fall in love, and feeling excited at the prospect of a new romance.
We're with Lizzo on this one – it's about d*** time the singer found her happiness with a man who seems just as crazy over her as she is about him. You may remember Lizzo's friendship with actor Chris Evans, which included playful yet unrequited catcalls, but the latest man in her life is named Myke Wright. And it's clear from their many public appearances together that this relationship is getting serious. Of course, no relationship is without its share of bumps and head-scratching moments. Here's a look into the cute yet curious romance between Lizzo and Wright.
They started off as coworkers
Lizzo and Myke Wright's relationship began all the way back in 2016. The two personalities first became acquainted when they cohosted MTV's live music series "Wonderland." "Wonderland" ran for one season before ending, but it was enough time for things to heat up between Wright and Lizzo.
Lizzo explained during "The Howard Stern Show" that there was a bit of "sexual tension" brewing between her and Wright onset. Still, Lizzo decided not to take the relationship to the next level at that time. She told Stern that she was still feeling "unlovable" at that point in her life. Her reluctance to date Wright also stemmed from her wanting to push ahead in her career. "I have always, since I was like a teenager, put my career in front of any relationship, any person," she admitted. "Even if a person came around that I was googly-gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true, intimate relationship to occur. It was all very surface." Lizzo and Wright went their separate ways, but the lovebirds would link back up in the future.
The relationship (might have) began with scandal
@brooklynelizabethbrown
As far as I know they are still together. I wish them peace and happiness.
There were rumors that Lizzo and Myke Wright's budding romance wasn't without its baggage. In a viral TikTok video shared in August 2023, user Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown dropped several bombshells about Lizzo and Wright. Brown allegedly worked with Lizzo in 2016 — when Lizzo and Wright were cohosting "Wonderland" on MTV — and she didn't gain the most flattering opinion of the celeb during this time. She claimed that Lizzo openly disliked her and "wasn't very nice" to work with.
Believe it or not, that wasn't even the biggest shock to come from the explosive video. Brown also accused Lizzo of breaking the sacred girl code by starting up a romance with Brown's then-boyfriend, Myke Wright, right under her nose. According to Brown, Wright, whom she had been dating for 10 years, saw the opportunity for the "Truth Hurts" singer to help him with his career just a little, and he seized the moment. But did Lizzo actually pull an "Ariana Grande" and snatch Wright from his previous relationship? We're still waiting on Lizzo to debunk this one.
They became red carpet official in 2022
In celebrity relationships, it's a big deal when the fashionable and famous show up to a red carpet event with someone special hanging on their arm. With that being said, it should be no surprise that it made the news when Lizzo finally brought her boo Myke Wright to the red carpet for the first time.
The two confirmed rumors they were dating when they showed up together to a launch event in Los Angeles to celebrate Lizzo's Amazon Prime Video series "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." The beaming couple gave major Barbie and Ken vibes with their outfits that night. Lizzo sizzled in her hot pink tutu ensemble and Wright looked absolutely dashing in his all-black pinstripe suit. After the event, Lizzo posted several photos of her and Wright on Instagram, including a romantic snap of the couple holding hands that evening.
While Lizzo and Wright could now be deemed red carpet official, they wouldn't make it Instagram official until nearly a year later. In a deleted post from February 2023 (which was preserved by Today), Lizzo shared a carousel of photos of her and Wright looking extra lovey-dovey at the Pre-Grammy Gala. Her caption for the photos was equally adorable and further confirmed she and Wright were taking their relationship to the next level. "Hard launch," the "2 Be Loved" songstress declared.
There are no plans for marriage (for now)
Lizzo and Myke Wright may have strutted down the red carpet together, but that doesn't mean they're ready to walk down the aisle — at least not yet. In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Lizzo professed she's happy with where she's at in her relationship with Wright, that she's in love with him, and that marriage wasn't a concern for her at the moment. "He's the love of my life. We are life mates," she stated. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."
One reason marriage isn't at the top of Lizzo's list of priorities is because she doesn't believe in monogamy. While appearing on "The Breakfast Club" radio show, Lizzo expressed a distaste for monogamous relationships and claimed that having rules in a relationship made her feel claustrophobic. She quickly clarified that neither her nor Wright were "f***ing and sucking and ducking" around on each other. A little more freedom in a relationship just works for them.
Lizzo hasn't completely banned the idea of marriage. When she was asked about getting married to Wright in her interview with Howard Stern, Lizzo didn't shut down the possibility. "There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life," she announced. We don't know about you, but we'd love to see what Lizzo would plan for her wedding.