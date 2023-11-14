It Definitely Wasn't Love At First Sight For Jill & Joe Biden

It's not unusual to see the President of the United States holding hands with his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. You can also see them hugging, kissing, and generally showing affection for each other on a regular basis. Married for over 45 years, their relationship shows all the signs of being solid and going strong.

But their romance isn't exactly the stuff of fairy tales. While they have a happy ending in progress, the couple has openly admitted the beginning of their coupledom was a little on the rocky side.

During a speech at a fundraiser in New York, as reported by Page Six, Jill remembered her first impression of Joe. She set the scene by saying it was the '70s, filled with bell-bottoms and clogs, and she was used to dating guys with hair as long as hers. When Joe showed up at her door for their date, "I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers and I thought, 'Thank God it's only one date!'"