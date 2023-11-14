The Special Role Matthew Perry Hoped Zac Efron Would Play One Day

Matthew Perry, the late '90s A-list actor celebrated for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the iconic NBC sitcom "Friends," captivated audiences with his vulnerable humor and relatable personal woes. Despite the challenge of finding a comparable persona, casting directors for the 2009 movie "17 Again" made a surprising choice in selecting Zac Efron, known for his role in the "High School Musical" franchise, to portray the younger version of Perry's character, Mike O'Donnell. In the movie, the teenage Mike (played by Efron) attempts to rectify the mistakes made by the older Mike (Perry) and lead him toward a more desirable life trajectory.

Despite not being twins appearance-wise, Perry commended Efron for seamlessly delivering the younger version of O'Donnell. The star was so impressed with Efron's performance that, in a SiriusXM interview, he revealed he wanted Efron to play him in a biopic based on Perry's 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

Although the biographical picture did not materialize initially, Perry never abandoned the idea. Years later, the project still remains in pre-production, but Efron seems to have honorably embraced the idea of fulfilling Perry's desire.