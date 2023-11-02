What You Need To Know About Athenna Crosby, The Last Person Photographed With Matthew Perry

The world is mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, a sobriety advocate, and iconic "Friends" star, who was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. While Matthew Perry's toxicology report answered big questions about his death, we've gradually been able to delve deeper into his final hours too. An image from TMZ revealed the actor dining with a woman at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday, just a day before his untimely passing. This image sparked widespread curiosity about the mystery woman's identity.

In an Instagram reel obtained by TMZ, model and TV host Athenna Crosby confirmed that she was the woman in the photograph with Perry. Addressing the recent speculation about her identity, she wrote, "Yes, that is me with him this past Friday." Crosby also acknowledged that she was heartbroken by his passing and had initially chosen not to speak on it as she believed "the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy."

The model felt compelled to clarify certain aspects of their relationship too, due to the surrounding chatter. In her reel, she remarked, "I wasn't going to speak about this, but what I will say is I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally." She gave some further insight into Perry's nature, adding, "He was an extremely private person, and I always respected that."