Alec Baldwin Thought Kissing Jennifer Aniston Was 'Painful'

Alec Baldwin infamously didn't kiss his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for six weeks when they first started dating. Baldwin's aversion to lip-locking seems consistent, as he once thought kissing Jennifer Aniston was not particularly enjoyable. Following Aniston's one-time appearance in "30 Rock," when the two shared a passionate kiss on-screen, Baldwin quipped to New York Magazine, "It was painful."

In 2008, Jennifer Aniston made a guest appearance on "30 Rock," an NBC sitcom that revolves around a fictional live sketch comedy show, with Alec Baldwin portraying Jack Donaghy, a network executive. In the episode titled "The One with the Cast of 'Night Court,'" Aniston played Claire, a friend of Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), who becomes infatuated with Donaghy.

Aptly reminiscent of Aniston's "Friends" days with the title phrasing, the episode represented a full circle for Aniston and Baldwin, as Baldwin had previously appeared as a guest star on "Friends." In a Season 8 episode titled "The One in Massapequa," Baldwin played the overly positive and thus annoying boyfriend of Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow). While Aniston and Baldwin didn't have much of a crossover in the 2002 "Friends" episode, fate brought them together six years later on "30 Rock."