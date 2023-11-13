Here's Why Faith Martin Was Eliminated From The Golden Bachelor

In case you missed the November 9 episode of "The Golden Bachelor," please be warned there are spoilers ahead! For those who want to know, at the end of the episode, Faith Martin, the 61-year-old Washington State high school teacher, was taken out of the running by 72-year-old bachelor Gerry Turner.

During her time on the show, Martin divulged that she had realized that their differing lifestyles and the fact that they did not live in the same state might make it impossible for her and Turner to manage a long-term relationship. She said that she was glad she had been honest with him about not being able to relocate. "He needed to know that because I'm just not the type of person that can see my kids a couple of times a year," she said. (via People).

When reflecting on Turner's choice to let her go and to continue forward instead with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, Martin said, "I mean, there's a million reasons that he might've gone, 'Ah. This isn't really a great fit,' even though we had a strong connection. As hard as it is for me to take, I feel like it was the best decision that he put me out when he did." Still, Martin was a little blindsided by the choice.