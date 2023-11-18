Don't Expect To Catch Prince William Or King Charles Grabbing Lunch While Working

When it comes to the eating habits of the royal family, the prince is notably following in the king's footsteps. Prince William reportedly tries to refrain from grabbing a bite to eat while working. This trait runs in the family, as King Charles III is rarely spotted eating during royal engagements either. Many of their official outings occur during the day, such as William's trip to the Royal Rugby Cup in October 2023, which means lunch is the meal most often skipped by them.

In 2018, when then-Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday, his press team divulged this little-known fact, revealing, "The prince does not eat lunch," as one of their 70 facts about HRH The Prince of Wales (via the official royal website). Later, Julian Payne, his former press secretary, gave credence to this published fact.

He told The Mirror, "The king doesn't eat lunch; so, an early lesson I learned when out on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring a few snack bars with you to keep you going." William's team hasn't officially confirmed that he abstains from lunch. However, seeing him eat during the workday is a rare occurrence.