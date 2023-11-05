Prince William's Diet: What Does He Eat?

For many people, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For Prince William, the meal can also be particularly critical. Just like his father, King Charles III, the prince is reportedly not a fan of lunch when he's doing public engagements. In that case, he would need a hearty breakfast to keep him going throughout the day. Now, the British may love their full English breakfast (the heaping plate of sausages, bacon, baked beans, black pudding, and eggs that is traditionally served with toast) but as it turns out, William likes to keep his breakfast much simpler when he's busy.

When the royal met with nutritionist Monique Hyland in November 2022, he revealed what he likes to eat as someone filled up a nutrition sheet for the royal. For breakfast, William revealed that he had whole grain toast with butter and two eggs. Like a lot of Brits, he also enjoys a cup of tea with some milk and sugar in the morning (the prince is not a fan of coffee). William also revealed that he finished his breakfast that day with some apple juice, although he didn't clarify if this was something he did regularly.

"He made the point of all things in moderation. I wanted to say that was very subjective, but I'd already pushed him on asking what he ate," Hyland remarked while speaking with CornwallLive.