The Stunning Transformation Of Leah Remini

Leah Remini has lived quite the life. The Emmy-winning comedic actor has lived all over the country, traveled across the world, fraternized with some of the most famous people on the planet, and made millions of people laugh through her work. Remini grew to fame through her work in the hit 2000s sitcom "The King of Queens," but since 2013, her biggest claim to fame has been her work to educate others about what she says is criminal activity of the Church of Scientology.

According to its website, "Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature and one's relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe, and the Supreme Being."

For multiple decades of her life, Remini wholeheartedly believed in the teachings of Scientology, and she even recruited other people to join the church. However, multiple events led Remini to leave, and her entire life has transformed because of it. Though Scientology has played a large role in Remini's life, many other factors have also affected her, including her career, family, friendships, and more. From childhood to adulthood, Remini's life has been particularly interesting. Here's a closer look at the stunning transformation of Leah Remini.