Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's Eldest Sister, Dead At 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, former federal judge and Donald Trump's oldest sister, was found dead in her Upper East Side home on November 13 at the age of 86, the New York Times reports. At the time of writing, Donald and the Trump family have not yet made a public statement on Barry's passing.

Barry was a federal appellate judge in Philadelphia; she was appointed to the position by President Bill Clinton in 1999; she stepped back from her work in early 2017 after Donald was elected president. She formally retired from the bench in 2019, which ended a civil misconduct case that had been opened after reports surfaced that Barry and her siblings hadn't paid the correct amount of inheritance tax on property transferred to them by their father Fred Trump.

More to come...