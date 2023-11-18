John Stamos Had A Mortifying Interaction With Elizabeth Taylor On General Hospital

While John Stamos has earned his celebrity status thanks to his television fame, Elizabeth Taylor is a Hollywood legend and a household name to this day. However, Stamos has admitted to not knowing who Taylor was back in the early 1980s when he was playing Blackie Parrish on "General Hospital." In his book, "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos said that he kept getting distracted by an "old woman" who was on the set of the hit ABC soap while he was trying to film one of his scenes. Taylor, who had played Helena Cassadine on "General Hospital" in the past, was there to visit her friend and "GH" co-star, Anthony Geary. Stamos said that he "lost his s–t" and had a "tantrum" in front of the Hollywood dame herself. Stamos also told "The Jess Cagle Show" that Taylor was getting in the way of his scene that day. He said, "I was f—king it up ... and I heard rustling and I heard a pop like this and then I was like, 'Get that old lady out of my eye line,' and the old lady was Elizabeth Taylor."

Stamos also recalled in his book (via Hollywood Life): "My dad is going to kill me. I mute my tantrum, apologize profusely, make some excuse about calling her old, then slither back to the set and continue the scene. This time, I cry my eyes out."