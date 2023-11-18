John Stamos Had A Mortifying Interaction With Elizabeth Taylor On General Hospital
While promoting his book, "If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir," John Stamos has been spilling all the tea about the good, the bad, and the downright ugly moments that he's had in his life. From being chased by a herd of "General Hospital" fans at a Beach Boys concert to admitting the sad reason why he drastically changed his face, Stamos has opened up about his life like never before. When asked why he decided to write a memoir, Stamos told People magazine in an interview, "I did set out to write a hero story, but then as I was doing it, I was like, 'No, I'm going to tell a human story."
Well, Stamos is telling a very human story, as fans are learning more about him now than they did during the peak of his "General Hospital" and "Full House" fame. He's admitted to making a lot of mistakes, but there's one flub that stands out the most: the incident where he didn't recognize Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor at all while on the set of "GH."
John Stamos had to do a double take with Elizabeth Taylor
While John Stamos has earned his celebrity status thanks to his television fame, Elizabeth Taylor is a Hollywood legend and a household name to this day. However, Stamos has admitted to not knowing who Taylor was back in the early 1980s when he was playing Blackie Parrish on "General Hospital." In his book, "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos said that he kept getting distracted by an "old woman" who was on the set of the hit ABC soap while he was trying to film one of his scenes. Taylor, who had played Helena Cassadine on "General Hospital" in the past, was there to visit her friend and "GH" co-star, Anthony Geary. Stamos said that he "lost his s–t" and had a "tantrum" in front of the Hollywood dame herself. Stamos also told "The Jess Cagle Show" that Taylor was getting in the way of his scene that day. He said, "I was f—king it up ... and I heard rustling and I heard a pop like this and then I was like, 'Get that old lady out of my eye line,' and the old lady was Elizabeth Taylor."
Stamos also recalled in his book (via Hollywood Life): "My dad is going to kill me. I mute my tantrum, apologize profusely, make some excuse about calling her old, then slither back to the set and continue the scene. This time, I cry my eyes out."
John Stamos has had quite a few embarrassing moments
Losing his temper in front of Elizabeth Taylor wasn't the only time that John Stamos wanted to run away from a set of a television show and hide. The actor also admitted that he was embarrassed when no one recognized him when he guest starred on "Friends" back in 2002. Matthew Perry defended Stamos after the audience went silent during his introduction on the show, according to Variety. In typical Matthew Perry fashion, the actor came to Stamos' rescue and said at the time, "Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because he's so much better looking in person!"
Well, worse things have certainly happened. There was also the one time Stamos almost watched "Fuller House" while giving a sperm sample at a fertility clinic, per Entertainment Tonight. That, or the time Stamos almost lost his cool during an interview with an Australian television talk show. And it's not like Stamos fell out of his chair while eating hot wings in front of Elizabeth Taylor too. Now that would have been way more humiliating.