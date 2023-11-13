Donald Trump And Sister Maryanne Had A Complicated Relationship Over The Years

Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's eldest sister, has died at 86 years old. Barry was a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and as such, she had her own set of political views just like her famously opinionated brother. Despite their similar upbringing, though, Barry's political stances over the years were very different from that of Trump's. Barry supported immigration, was vehemently pro-choice, and wasn't quite as fixated on money as her brother. This seems like a recipe for a sibling rivalry, and at times, it was. Yet, the truth about Barry's relationship with Trump was complicated and ever-changing.

During an appearance on Bloomberg TV, Trump said that if Barry were to become a Supreme Court justice, "I think she would be phenomenal; I think she would be one of the best," and called his sister "very smart and a very good person." Barry was a bridesmaid in her brother's first wedding, and there were plenty of occasions during which she publicly defended him. According to folks close to the family, Barry was one of the few people whose advice Trump often sought out. Despite their clear sibling love, Barry told New York Magazine, "I knew better even as a child than to even attempt to compete with Donald." And, this dynamic would eventually cause tension between the siblings.