How Did Maryanne Trump Barry Really Feel About Her High Profile Nieces & Nephews?

Before her death in November 2023, Maryanne Trump Barry made headlines for her contentious relationship with her younger brother, former President Donald Trump. In a secret recording released by Mary L. Trump, daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the former federal judge was revealed to have made some head-turning comments about the presidential family.

Not only did she refer to her brother as "phony" and "cruel," but she also criticized his children, specifically mentioning Ivanka and Eric Trump. Ivanka and Eric are one of three kids from Donald's marriage to Ivana Trump, whom he initiated his divorce with in 1990. Ivanka served as Advisor to the President of the United States during her father's presidency, while Eric continues to work as the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization.

"Eric's become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a sh-t. She's all about her," Barry said about her niece and nephew in the recording. "She's a mini Donald, but yet he's besotted with her. He always has been. She's always been his favorite" (per MSNBC).