How Did Maryanne Trump Barry Really Feel About Her High Profile Nieces & Nephews?
Before her death in November 2023, Maryanne Trump Barry made headlines for her contentious relationship with her younger brother, former President Donald Trump. In a secret recording released by Mary L. Trump, daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the former federal judge was revealed to have made some head-turning comments about the presidential family.
Not only did she refer to her brother as "phony" and "cruel," but she also criticized his children, specifically mentioning Ivanka and Eric Trump. Ivanka and Eric are one of three kids from Donald's marriage to Ivana Trump, whom he initiated his divorce with in 1990. Ivanka served as Advisor to the President of the United States during her father's presidency, while Eric continues to work as the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization.
"Eric's become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a sh-t. She's all about her," Barry said about her niece and nephew in the recording. "She's a mini Donald, but yet he's besotted with her. He always has been. She's always been his favorite" (per MSNBC).
Maryanne criticized a social media post from Ivanka
My â™¥️! #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/CN5iXutE5Q— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2018
Beyond negatively comparing Ivanka Trump to her father, Maryanne Trump Barry also took issue with a specific post made by the former presidential advisor. "That damn Ivanka puts this picture of the 'Madonna and child' on Instagram," she said. "When the big news of the day was how kids are being ripped from their families."
Barry is referring to a 2018 photo that Ivanka tweeted of her and her youngest son Theodore that was paired with the caption, "My ❤️! #SundayMorning." The social media post was criticized as being tone-deaf and oblivious, as it came amid the revelation of a new border policy that separated children from their families. While the photo received much backlash online, comedian Samantha Bee also weighed in on the controversy on her TBS show, controversially calling Ivanka a "feckless c–t."
Though the comedian later apologized for her harsh language, the leaked recording of Barry revealed that Ivanka's aunt wasn't opposed to the message. "I'd never heard of Samantha Bee before," Barry noted. "I couldn't blame what she said."