Maryanne Trump Barry Was No Stranger To Her Family's History Of Scandals

The civil investigation into potential judicial misconduct by Maryanne Trump Barry was kicked off after a report in The New York Times in October 2018. The report focused on what happened to the Trump family fortune that had been amassed by Fred Trump Sr. and what taxes were, or more pointedly were not, paid by Trump Sr.'s children. On a sum of $1 billion that Donald and his siblings were given, they paid around 5% in taxes, not the 55% that would have been applicable to a gift of that size.

In one example of a complicated series of money moves, the Trump family created the All County Building Supply & Maintenance, which all of Trump Sr.'s living children had a 20% stake in. Trump Sr. would use that corporation to pay for his buildings' improvements and other business matters, and extra cash was flowing to the Trump kids, including Barry, without facing any inheritance tax.

It was thanks to Barry, though perhaps unintentionally, that All County Building Supply & Maintenance and its role in moving money between Trump Sr. and his children was discovered. In a disclosure form submitted by Barry during her 1983 judiciary confirmation, she noted a $1 million contribution from the company. That disclosure got reporters digging into the company and its connection to the Trump family.