What The Cast Of The Holiday Looks Like Today

There are plenty of entertaining Christmas movies to watch, but a lasting favorite has proven to be "The Holiday." While "The Holiday" wasn't well-loved by critics, audiences disagreed, and today it's heralded by many as one of the greatest Christmas films of all time. The film, written and directed by Nancy Meyers (the queen of set interiors), stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black as four rather unlucky-in-love individuals whose lives change after two women swap houses for the holiday season. The movie is charming and endearing, and along with its sweet script, it's got an iconic score written by the inimitable Hans Zimmer. Needless to say, there's a lot to love about "The Holiday."

Diaz, Law, Winslet, and Black aren't the only big names attached to this film. Meyers assembled an all-star cast, most of whom either had an illustrious career prior to or after the film and many of whom enjoyed bookend success. From indie projects, writing, and directing to starring in blockbuster films and award-winning TV series, the majority of the cast members of this film are still working in Hollywood today. Here's what the cast of "The Holiday" looks like now.