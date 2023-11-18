When Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Knew He Loved Her

In addition to success as a famed 7x Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles has also scored big when it comes to love with Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Meet-cutes look a bit different in today's day and age, and it's much more likely for people to meet their one true love online. This was the case for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, who met each other as many young people do nowadays: on social media. They first started talking to each other on Instagram at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Owens told Texas Monthly that he and Biles hit it off immediately — even though he had no idea who the gymnastics world champion was. Apparently, Biles liked that Owens had to get to know her from the ground up, and it wasn't long before they formed an unshakeable bond.

"It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn't do anything," Owens told Texas Monthly. "So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. " While there's plenty to love about Biles, Owens said there was one telltale sign that Biles was the one for him: His dog loved her too.