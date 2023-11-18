Young And The Restless Star Tracey Bregman Nearly Missed Her Son's Proposal

"The Young and the Restless" star Tracey Bregman has celebrated 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore on the hit CBS soap. It's safe to say that she's enjoyed every bit of it, too. Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in an interview, Bregman was asked about the best thing about playing Lauren. She said, "First of all, you get to wear some great fashion, plus I've had some remarkable, wonderful storylines and I got really lucky to win the co-star lottery every time."

Off-screen, Bregman is known for her love of horses and of course, the love she has for her family. The actor has two adult sons, Austin and Landon Recht, according to Closer Weekly. She told the publication that while juggling motherhood with her professional commitments wasn't always easy, she managed to make it work. "I have to say, my children became very adaptable. I could take them anywhere. If they were tired, they'd curl up, put their head on my shoulder and go to sleep. The studio was so noisy that they learned to sleep through anything!" she said.

And while there's no doubt that Bregman would never skip any of her children's important life moments and milestones, there was one that she almost missed altogether: her son Austin's proposal.