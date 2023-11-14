Speech Expert Tells Us Donald Trump Jr.'s Fast Talk In Court Is Sign Of Nerves

Donald Trump Jr. took the stand for a second time for the New York civil trial against him, his father, his brother Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization. Letitia James, New York Attorney General, filed a lawsuit alleging that the Trumps had fraudulently misrepresented the value of their properties to get favorable insurance and loan rates. Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that fraud did take place, and what is being decided in the trial now is if the Trump Organization can operate in New York and how much, if any, money they should pay for their misdeeds.

Trump Jr.'s fraud trial testimony in his first appearance on the stand as the prosecution made their case included him repeatedly saying that he knew nothing about the financial statements, even though there was evidence to the contrary. His second appearance on November 13, 2023, was for the defense, and at one point, Judge Engoron told Trump Jr. to slow down as he answered, saying, "We like the enthusiasm but try to eliminate the speed," according to The New York Times. He was asked to slow down during his first round of testimony as well; clearly he didn't take that to heart the first time. The List got exclusive commentary from Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," on what Trump Jr.'s rapid-fire speech revealed about his mental state — turns out, it likely signals that he was nervous.