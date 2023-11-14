Steve Harvey And Marjorie Harvey First Faced Divorce Rumors In 2019

On top of the separation rumors, the Harveys have been bombarded with accusations that they've cheated on one another. Part of what fueled the 2019 divorce chatter was an outlandish tale about Harvey secretly having an affair with Kris Jenner in 2018. That same year, sources told Radar Online that Steve and the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch were getting a bit too close for comfort during supposed business meetings. Allegedly, Marjorie Harvey confronted him over his budding fling, which led to her threatening to exit their marriage.

In an October 2018 interview with AJC, the "Family Feud" host was noticeably annoyed about having to discuss the unfounded claims. "I'm sick of it. They act like I don't have family. They act like my kids can't read. They don't care. They just go out to destroy people with no facts behind it," he raged. Marjorie was also slammed for seeing someone close to Steve. His bodyguard, William "Big Boom" Freeman, assisted in bringing them together, but that didn't stop the rumor mill from churning with hearsay that the pair were sleeping together in August 2023.

This time, Marjorie herself directly refuted the allegations with an Instagram post that read, in part, "My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given, much is required." Thankfully, none of the headlines have swayed the Harveys, who continue to display a united front.