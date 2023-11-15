The Celeb Who Warned Cheryl Hines Not To Date RFK Jr.

Actor Cheryl Hines came under the media spotlight more than ever after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced his candidacy for the 2024 United States presidential election. While Kennedy's presidential bid most likely wasn't on the itinerary when he started dating Hines in 2011, the actor was immediately warned not to get involved with the controversial Kennedy, and the advice came from none other than Larry David, the celeb who introduced them.

Hines and David, known for their roles as a married couple on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," maintained a strong real-life friendship despite their on-screen divorce. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Hines mentioned that they stay in regular contact and have enjoyed reuniting for the revived seasons of the iconic mockumentary-style series.

Given their close bond, it's not surprising that David played a significant role in Hines' relationship with Kennedy. However, the comedian openly came to regret his matchmaking skills, which didn't stop Kennedy and Hines from tying the knot in 2014, just over two years after hitting it off romantically.