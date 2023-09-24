The Story Behind Cheryl Hines' Marriage To Robert Kennedy Jr.

Before meeting and ultimately getting married, both Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had previous marriages.

Hines was married to Paul Young from 2002 to 2010. At the time, Hines had acknowledged the two were opposites, though she and Young seemed to complement each other. "My husband and I balance each other out," she told OK! magazine in February 2010. "I'm a bit more spontaneous and quick-on-the-draw. I like to make decisions quickly, and he's more methodical and thinks things through more. He's a little more right brain, and I'm more left brain, I think." However, it seems that the opposites-attraction didn't work out in the end, as Young and Hines announced their divorce later that year, but separated on amicable terms. In fact, the two are still friends and have also worked together.

Kennedy was also previously married not once, but two times before marrying Hines. First, he married Emily Black in 1982. The pair met at law school at the University of Virginia, and they reportedly had a turbulent relationship that was marked with infidelities and struggles with substance abuse until their divorce in 1994. Kennedy married his second wife, Mary Richardson, shortly after that. In 2012, Kennedy started dating Hines, and he filed for divorce from Richardson Kennedy. According to People, Richardson Kennedy died by suicide in May 2012 while the couple was in the middle of their divorce.