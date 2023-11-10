Why RFK Jr's Wife Cheryl Hines Chooses To Support Him From Afar
After announcing his desire to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took many by surprise when he shifted his political allegiances and opted to run as an independent candidate instead. Notably, RFK Jr.'s political career has been marked by controversy as he's been vocally against COVID-19 vaccines, even drawing parallels to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust during a rally in Washington.
Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr.'s wife, and a well-known actor thanks to her appearances in the likes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Bad Moms," initially supported him publicly but Hines quickly distanced herself from his views after the anti-vax rally, even calling his remarks "reprehensible." On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, she clarified, "My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."
In the immediate aftermath, Hines chose to support RFK Jr. from afar, citing her demanding career as a factor limiting her time and involvement in an interview with The New York Times. Still, as the controversial candidate continues to embark on his presidential campaign, Hines remains resolutely by her husband's side — unlike some from the couple's friend circle and even other Kennedy family members.
The actor's actions don't match her words
Wives of presidential candidates often play a crucial role in endorsing their partners' political perspectives, a dynamic that could have applied to Cheryl Hines had she decided to prioritize her husband's career over her own. As a Hollywood star with an impressive tracjetory and her own beauty business, Hines has a surprisingly clean public image but claims she won't be turning it into her husband's political asset any time soon.
As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his decision to run for president in 2024, Hines voiced her support in a statement to People: "He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life [to] fighting for democracy." However, less than two months later, she disclosed to The New York Times that while she wholeheartedly supports her husband, she won't be actively involved in his campaign. "I don't feel the need to go to every political event because I do have my own career," the actor reasoned.
And yet, despite choosing to keep a low profile, Hines made an appearance at the Philadelphia event where RFK Jr. announced his departure from the Democratic Party, voicing her support quite proudly. Interestingly, at the beginning of her speech, Hines mentioned that she had "been traveling with Bobby across the country," pointing to his political versatility. It appears that the "Bad Moms" star isn't laying as low as she claimed she would as Hines tries to navigate the balance between preserving her public image and supporting her hubby.
RFK Jr. isn't a political favorite in his own circles
Cheryl Hines may be inclined to lend her support to her husband from afar, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. views his wife as an untapped source of strength. Chiming in on her NY Times profile, he noted, "She's an enormous asset to me, and I don't think we've really unveiled her in her true power yet." RFK Jr. elaborated, "She has a gift that she's kind of mesmerizing when she's on TV and she's talking because she's so spontaneous." While Hines appears to be torn between publicly endorsing her husband and being a pillar of strength behind closed doors, other members of the Kennedy family haven't hesitated to voice their disapproval.
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy, took to his Instagram account to call out his cousin for endorsing dangerous conspiracy theories, even accusing RFK Jr. of exploiting the family name for his own gain. Further, "Most of the Kennedys are disgusted with [RFK Jr.'s] attitude," the Kennedy family biographer, Laurence Leamer, informed the New York Post, a sentiment seemingly echoed beyond the family circles.
Larry David, a close friend and colleague of Hines who introduced her to RFK Jr., responded to the politician's statement from the NY Times interview, claiming the comedian supports him. "Yes, love and support, but I'm not 'supporting' him," David emphasized in a text after the outlet reached out to him for comment. It seems that several people in RFK Jr.'s inner circle are opting to express their "support" only from a distance.