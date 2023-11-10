Why RFK Jr's Wife Cheryl Hines Chooses To Support Him From Afar

After announcing his desire to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took many by surprise when he shifted his political allegiances and opted to run as an independent candidate instead. Notably, RFK Jr.'s political career has been marked by controversy as he's been vocally against COVID-19 vaccines, even drawing parallels to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust during a rally in Washington.

Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr.'s wife, and a well-known actor thanks to her appearances in the likes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Bad Moms," initially supported him publicly but Hines quickly distanced herself from his views after the anti-vax rally, even calling his remarks "reprehensible." On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, she clarified, "My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."

In the immediate aftermath, Hines chose to support RFK Jr. from afar, citing her demanding career as a factor limiting her time and involvement in an interview with The New York Times. Still, as the controversial candidate continues to embark on his presidential campaign, Hines remains resolutely by her husband's side — unlike some from the couple's friend circle and even other Kennedy family members.