What Malia Obama's High School Prom Night Was Like

Prom is a special night for many high schoolers, with all the formalwear, fancy dinners, limo rides, and, if you're Malia Obama's date, a Secret Service detail. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama experienced this quintessentially high school night out in the spring of 2015, according to Michelle Obama's book, "Becoming."

While Michelle and Barack didn't attend the dance itself — could you imagine a teenage Malia's reaction to such an idea? — the former first lady recounted the moment Malia got picked up for the dance by a "boy she kind of liked" (via Today). The nameless date entered through the southeast gate of the White House, drove around the South Lawn, and walked into the Diplomatic Reception Room to pick up the president's daughter.

Michelle recalled her daughter turning to her and Barack while they rode the elevator downstairs to the executive meeting room. "'Just be cool, okay?' Malia had said to me and Barack, her embarrassment already beginning to smolder," Michelle wrote.