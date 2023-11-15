What To Know About Prince Harry And Elton John's Daily Mail Lawsuit

Big news about big stars can often mean big money for photographers, tabloids, and news outlets. But even famous people — whether royals or pop stars — are entitled to the same legal protections as average citizens. And when journalists seeking the next big scoop forget that, they can overstep a dangerous line.

This is exactly what a lawsuit brought against British news outlet The Daily Mail by Prince Harry and other big-name people alleges took place. The suit, which names Associated Newspapers Ltd., publisher of the Daily Mail, MailOnline, and The Mail on Sunday, claims that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, along with Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon have all been made "the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy" (via ABC News).

While lawyers for Associated Newspapers Ltd. had requested that the case be dismissed, a United Kingdom judge ruled that this lawsuit would soon see its day in court.