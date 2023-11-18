How Much Money Did Larsa Pippen Get From Her Divorce?

When Larsa and Scottie Pippen's divorce was finalized, the documents were sealed. However, what is known is that Scottie was ordered to hand over half of the money accrued in his NBA retirement account from 1997 to 2016. This amount was estimated to be $470,000. The couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place. Still, since Larsa was listed as an alternate payee on the 401k account, this gave her access to the money in the event of a divorce. During a July 2023 chat with her current boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, for their "Separation Anxiety" podcast, Larsa alluded to Scottie only wanting to give her a small amount of money when they parted ways. "If I marry you and you have like a billion dollars, and you say, 'By the way, I'm only going to give you $100,000 after 20 years,' you're like, 'Wait, What?' It has to be fair; everything in life has to be fair," Larsa explained.

Additionally, Larsa was also granted child support for the couple's two minor children. Scottie agreed to pay spousal support as well. However, these exact figures aren't known. Per CBS Sports, Scottie brought in over $100 million during his NBA career, though his current net worth is around $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. It can only be assumed that Larsa was granted a comfortable amount when the legal battle ended.