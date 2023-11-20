Sharon Osbourne's Ozempic Weight Loss Reminded Ozzy Of This First Lady
Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, have undergone several physical transformations under the rock and roll spotlight. But Sharon's most recent metamorphosis has caused her husband of over four decades to hardly recognize her — well, recognize her as Sharon, at least, and not an American first lady from the 1980s.
Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, his wife, and two of their three kids, Jack and Kelly, sat down for an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in September 2023, during which they spoke about their battles with addiction, the family's history, and their matriarch's recent stunning weight loss on the popular diabetes medication Ozempic, which is often used off-label for weight loss.
Sharon lost 42 pounds, and the change to her petite 5'2" frame is incredibly noticeable. So much so, according to Sharon, that it's prompted a comparison to former President Ronald Reagan's wife. "Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan," said Sharon. "He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time! So it's just time to stop."
Sharon Osbourne admitted it was time to get off the weight loss drug
Sharon Osbourne spoke to E! News two weeks before the Osbourne family talked with Piers Morgan, admitting that she started taking the Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic as a way to lose weight. "Whatever you choose is up to you," she said. "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine."
The matriarch of the Osbourne family was candid about her fluctuating weight over the years, describing her heaviest as 230 pounds and revealing that she was under 100 pounds at the time of her E! News interview. She explained that her relationship with food has often been unhealthy. "Sometimes, I would eat to punish myself, and then I wouldn't eat to show that I had control of my life. I tried exercising, but I'm too lazy for that."
Ozempic is not FDA-approved for weight loss. The diabetes medicine made by Novo Nordisk contains semaglutide, an active ingredient that causes decreased appetite and prolonged fullness. Ozempic's sister medicine, Wegovy, has a higher dose of semaglutide than Ozempic and is FDA-approved for weight loss. As Osbourne told Morgan, "You can't stay on it forever. I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened, and I'll probably put it all on again soon."
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne offered conflicting views on Ozempic
The former "X Factor" judge warned against the use of Ozempic on Piers Morgan's show, saying, "At first, you feel nauseous. You don't throw up physically, but you've got that feeling. I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty, and you don't want to eat. That's it. And that's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right."
Sharon Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, quietly looked down as her mother recounted her experience with the drug. However, when Sharon mentioned that young people should avoid the medication, Kelly's face twisted incredulously. The middle child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne offered a more positive spin on Ozempic, saying that she appreciated the confidence and freedom from unhealthy eating patterns it gave her mother.
Kelly has used her own weight-loss methods, undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. "It was one of the best decisions I've ever made," she told the Daily Mail. "The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).