Sharon Osbourne's Ozempic Weight Loss Reminded Ozzy Of This First Lady

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, have undergone several physical transformations under the rock and roll spotlight. But Sharon's most recent metamorphosis has caused her husband of over four decades to hardly recognize her — well, recognize her as Sharon, at least, and not an American first lady from the 1980s.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, his wife, and two of their three kids, Jack and Kelly, sat down for an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in September 2023, during which they spoke about their battles with addiction, the family's history, and their matriarch's recent stunning weight loss on the popular diabetes medication Ozempic, which is often used off-label for weight loss.

Sharon lost 42 pounds, and the change to her petite 5'2" frame is incredibly noticeable. So much so, according to Sharon, that it's prompted a comparison to former President Ronald Reagan's wife. "Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan," said Sharon. "He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time! So it's just time to stop."