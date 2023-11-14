Donald Trump Takes Blame For Sister Maryanne Trump Barry's Negative Spotlight

Donald Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry had a complicated relationship over the years, and that seemed to be made clear when Mary Trump, daughter of Fred Trump Jr., secretly recorded Barry talking disparagingly about Donald after he'd publicly floated the idea of putting her as a federal judge at the border. Barry reportedly said of her brother, "All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None," via The Washington Post.

Donald ended his Truth Social post about his sister by complimenting her and her work: "I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, 'Your sister was the smartest person on the Court.' I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant — They were right! She was a great Judge, and a great sister. She will be truly missed!"

Ronald Reagan first appointed Barry to the District Court in New Jersey in 1983 — Roy Cohn, one-time lawyer for Donald, was said to have helped get Barry the seat. Then in 1993, Bill Clinton advanced Barry to the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. She was largely respected as a judge, though her 2019 retirement came after the start of a misconduct investigation into Barry and whether she committed tax fraud in the 1980s and 1990s in connection with money allegedly given to her (and her siblings, Robert and Donald) by their father. Her retirement stopped the investigation, and she largely stayed out of the spotlight afterward.