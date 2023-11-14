Prince William's Birthday Greeting To King Charles Has Followers Saying The Same Thing

Many of the folks in the comment section on the Prince and Princess of Wales' birthday Instagram post for Charles shared one question: where is Harry? The Instagram tribute included a family photo, as well as one with just Charles and his son, but this made the lack of photos featuring Harry and his family obvious to many. Countless comments pointed this out, including one that said, "You would think from this post he only has the one son."

Most of the talk in the tribute's comment section was about Harry. Surely some folks wonder if the choice of photos in the post gives insight into the truth about William and Harry's relationship. The public is especially curious about this, considering the many recent rumors that Harry has made failed attempts at reuniting with William and even claims that William may be planning to exclude Harry and Meghan from his own coronation one day. Still, some commenters think others are reading too far into the post; one said, "Since when was it a rule that when you tell your parents Happy Birthday all your siblings have to be in the photo? Some of y'all are reaching." Others were on William's side whether this post was meant to be passive-aggressive or not, with one saying, "If only your brother was such a kind [and] loyal son as you are!" Regardless of the meaning behind Harry's exclusion, it left people talking.