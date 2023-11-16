Why Good Bones' Karen E. Laine Is Divorcing Her Fourth Husband

Renovating homes comes easy to "Good Bones" star Karen E. Laine, but relationships are another story. The parental half of the company "Two Chicks and a Hammer," Laine has a complicated history with husbands that have created some drama between her and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk when the cameras aren't rolling. The mom of five has been married four times and will soon be single again.

Laine is thought to have married Roger Rominger sometime in 2015. Rominger's fifth-anniversary post in 2020 seems to confirm the date of their nuptials, though they have never been particularly forthcoming about their relationship. Despite their shying away from the spotlight, Closer Weekly reported that after nearly eight years of marriage, on April 26, 2022, the pair filed a joint petition for legal separation with the court. Nine months later, on January 13, 2023, Laine and Rominger went to court again, this time changing their initial request to a filing for dissolution of their marriage.

Things between the couple settled for a while, but amidst her children, namely, Mina, speaking out about the family drama post-"Good Bones" finale, Laine decided to push ahead with her divorce. According to Heavy, on October 12, 2023, Rominger and Laine's divorce case was officially full steam ahead. As it turns out, things had been going south for the couple since Laine retired from "Good Bones" and "Two Chicks and a Hammer" in 2019.