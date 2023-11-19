RHONYC's Brynn Whitfield Had A Long-Ago Fling With Another Bravo Star

"Real Housewives of New York City" staple Brynn Whitfield is not shy when it comes to discussing her personal life, even if it means dishing on the past men she's encountered. Viewers have learned that Whitfield still holds a soft spot for ex-fiancé Gideon Lang-Laddie, who was one of three men to ask for her hand in marriage. She is currently single, but during the 2023 BravoCon, Whitfield revealed that she has a crush on Shep Rose of "Southern Charm." Though, he is not the only Bravo star who has caught the TV newbie's attention.

Years before "Vanderpump Rules" debuted in 2013, Whitfield had a short fling with established restaurant manager Peter Madrigal. Whitfield made the stunning revelation during a July 2023 episode of the "Bravo By Betches" podcast. They may not have run off into the sunset with one another, but Whitfield and Madrigal did have a bit of fun together before either of them shot to fame.