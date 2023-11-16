The Young And The Restless' Bryton James Was Never The Same After His Divorce

"The Young and the Restless" actor Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) has been a part of the show since 2004. Fans have watched his second life unfold on-screen. But how well do most viewers know him off-screen? James has endured his fair share of struggles. His divorce from Ashley Leisinger, whom he was in a relationship with for 7 years was among those challenges. They first met when he was only 17 years old — the same year he landed his role on "The Young and the Restless."

However, after just a few months of dating, he had to break things off because he was living with his parents, as they had very strict rules for him to follow. A few years later, in his early 20s, they reconnected and James asked Leisinger to move in with him when he finally got his own place. After being together for several years, Leisinger and James tied the knot on March 16, 2011. Their wedding was officiated by none other than James' co-star Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin). Just a short three years later, however, in 2014, the duo divorced and it left an everlasting mark on James. They decided to mutually part ways and the two remain friends.

Despite his experience, though, the romance in James' life was far from over. He entered into a relationship with co-star Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), whom he worked with almost every day on-set.