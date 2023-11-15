Lauren Koslow Bumped Down On Days Of Our Lives? Here's What We Know
Lauren Koslow has been a mainstay on "Days Of Our Lives" since taking over the role of Kate Roberts back in 1996. Known for high-profile relationships on the show with several "Days" leading men, Kate is also synonymous with her penchant for using underhanded tactics to achieve her goals. Before "Days," Koslow was an original cast member of the CBS daytime drama, "The Bold and the Beautiful," remaining on the show for the first five years. However, it's Koslow's portrayal of Kate that has earned her the most notoriety.
And yet, despite being such a prominent fixture on "Days" over the years, a significant change has been made to her status on the series. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a recent alteration to the show's end credits, featuring a glaring omission of Koslow's name. The implication is that the soap veteran has been bumped to a recurring character. After over 25 years as a contract player, the writing is on the wall that Koslow's time in the "Days" spotlight is coming to an end and her appearances will become even more sporadic.
Viewers who love to hate her during Kate's worst moments will have to wait and see how often she will appear in the series going forward. No official confirmation has been given at this time about Koslow's status with "Days," but typically in cases like this, a removed name from the credits is a sure sign of being off-contract.
Viewers had a mixed reaction to Kate's alleged status
Viewers appear perplexed about the idea of "Days Of Our Lives" dropping Lauren Koslow down to a recurring role. Several took to social media to express their bewilderment (and anger) about a long-time cast member being treated as an afterthought. As one viewer asserted on X, formerly Twitter, "Why is she just a talk to character? Why isn't she back in the business world?" Another pondered the possibility of her exit being related to the backstage harassment scandal involving Albert Alarr. They wrote, "The fact that an actress like Lauren Koslow would be dropped to recurring shows how pervasive Albert Alarrs abuse became. The longest running contract member of the cast wasn't safe. Let that sink [in]."
However, plenty of viewers haven't lost hope that Koslow could return to her prime position. One optimistic fan has faith that this is merely a bump in the road, tweeting, "I have no words but hopefully she's back on contract by next year because she's still currently filming which is good but recurring is crazy and Lauren who is a great actress and is my favorite has been playing the role of Kate very well since 96."
Another viewer took a different approach in reacting to the controversy, opening the door to the idea of this being something the actor requested rather than necessarily a punishment. They argued, "She's 70 and probably ready to retire. At least this keeps her with the show." We're just going to have to wait and see what happens.