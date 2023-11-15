Lauren Koslow Bumped Down On Days Of Our Lives? Here's What We Know

Lauren Koslow has been a mainstay on "Days Of Our Lives" since taking over the role of Kate Roberts back in 1996. Known for high-profile relationships on the show with several "Days" leading men, Kate is also synonymous with her penchant for using underhanded tactics to achieve her goals. Before "Days," Koslow was an original cast member of the CBS daytime drama, "The Bold and the Beautiful," remaining on the show for the first five years. However, it's Koslow's portrayal of Kate that has earned her the most notoriety.

And yet, despite being such a prominent fixture on "Days" over the years, a significant change has been made to her status on the series. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a recent alteration to the show's end credits, featuring a glaring omission of Koslow's name. The implication is that the soap veteran has been bumped to a recurring character. After over 25 years as a contract player, the writing is on the wall that Koslow's time in the "Days" spotlight is coming to an end and her appearances will become even more sporadic.

Viewers who love to hate her during Kate's worst moments will have to wait and see how often she will appear in the series going forward. No official confirmation has been given at this time about Koslow's status with "Days," but typically in cases like this, a removed name from the credits is a sure sign of being off-contract.