Every Hallmark Christmas Movie Starring Autumn Reeser

Being a Hallmark Channel fan is especially delightful during the Christmas season, as the network offers a plethora of original movies featuring its biggest names. One such star is Autumn Reeser, whom you might recognize from a classic teen TV show, "The O.C." After finding her place under the Hallmark sun, Reeser has starred in more than 15 of the network's movies. However, surprisingly, only a few fall into the Christmas category.

Despite Reeser's Hallmark fame, the actor has graced the screen in just three Hallmark Christmas films — "A Bramble House Christmas," "Christmas Under the Stars," and "A Glenbrooke Christmas." Interestingly, the actor herself isn't a huge fan of the holiday season, or at least she wasn't one before immersing herself in the world of Hallmark's seasonal glee. In a 2019 conversation with Green Child Magazine, Reeser revealed her family doesn't even decorate for Christmas. "Over time, I've really come to question the value of storing items year-round that you only use for a month," she explained.

However, Reeser has since changed her tune, turning into a fervent Christmas enthusiast after filming one of the Hallmark holiday-themed films. Additionally, the actor expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring joy and positivity through Hallmark's storylines in an interview on the Hallmark Channel's "Home and Family Show," which undoubtedly includes her three Christmas romances.