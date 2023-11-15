Morgan Fairchild's Return To General Hospital Spells Trouble For Sasha

Things were going well for Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) after she suffered relentless torment due to Liam's death on "General Hospital." The stress of being the spokesmodel for Deception Cosmetics, coupled with the death of her baby and the subsequent murder of her husband, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), led to a downward spiral in which Sasha had several public breakdowns including one on the live shopping show "Home & Heart."

Sasha finally put her life back together after getting professional help, but then an evil doctor — at the behest of her rotten mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) — drugged her, making everyone think Sasha was using again.

Thankfully, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) figured out what was happening and rescued her, landing Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) finally in prison where he belonged. Sasha represented Deception on "H&H" a second time, but its nasty host, Haven de Havilland (Morgan Fairchild), tried to orchestrate things so that Sasha would have another live television meltdown, in order to boost their ratings.

That plan failed, and Sasha managed to get back on track. However, Soap Opera Digest reported on November 10, 2023, that Fairchild would be reprising her role again soon, and that could mean disaster for Sasha once more. Despite some legal issues with Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), Sasha is back as the face of Deception, and with Fairchild's imminent return, it could mean that she's going to be forced to appear on the shopping show yet again.