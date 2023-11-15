Morgan Fairchild's Return To General Hospital Spells Trouble For Sasha
Things were going well for Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) after she suffered relentless torment due to Liam's death on "General Hospital." The stress of being the spokesmodel for Deception Cosmetics, coupled with the death of her baby and the subsequent murder of her husband, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), led to a downward spiral in which Sasha had several public breakdowns including one on the live shopping show "Home & Heart."
Sasha finally put her life back together after getting professional help, but then an evil doctor — at the behest of her rotten mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) — drugged her, making everyone think Sasha was using again.
Thankfully, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) figured out what was happening and rescued her, landing Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) finally in prison where he belonged. Sasha represented Deception on "H&H" a second time, but its nasty host, Haven de Havilland (Morgan Fairchild), tried to orchestrate things so that Sasha would have another live television meltdown, in order to boost their ratings.
That plan failed, and Sasha managed to get back on track. However, Soap Opera Digest reported on November 10, 2023, that Fairchild would be reprising her role again soon, and that could mean disaster for Sasha once more. Despite some legal issues with Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), Sasha is back as the face of Deception, and with Fairchild's imminent return, it could mean that she's going to be forced to appear on the shopping show yet again.
Haven's probably not going to play nice when she returns
After Sasha Gilmore's first breakdown on "Home & Heart," perturbed host Haven de Havilland planned on suing Deception, but mobster Selina Wu (Lydia Look) — who is a shareholder in the company — intervened and stopped her in her tracks. But after Haven and her lackeys tried to induce another break in reality for Sasha the second time, not only did Sasha confront her threatening legal action, but Cody Bell surreptitiously warned the nasty host that if she ever tried to torture Sasha again, he would make her pay. We thought that was the last we'd seen of Haven, but now that Morgan Fairchild is returning, what could that mean for Sasha?
When you engage in a bit of stunt casting by having the legendary Fairchild on the show, chances are it's not so that her character can play nice with the others. Now that Lucy Coe and Tracy Quartermaine have resolved their legal issues regarding Deception, another appearance on "Home & Heart" to hock their wares wouldn't be unexpected.
Haven seems like a mean person, but she's probably not going to pull the same stunt again. So, either she's going to entangle Deception in yet more legal issues and drag Sasha and Lucy through the mud in doing so, or she's got another scheme up her sleeve, to get back at Sasha (and Cody) for putting the kibosh on her plan to stage another public meltdown.