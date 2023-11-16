Monroe And Moroccan Cannon Live An Insanely Lavish Life
In 2008, Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey. The "Wild 'n Out" creator and legendary singer-songwriter's relationship initially seemed like a bit of a whirlwind romance, but despite getting married after only having dated for two months, the couple stayed married for six years. During their union, they welcomed their twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon. Since their parents' 2014 divorce, Moroccan and Monroe have split their time between Nick and Carey.
As Nick noted on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, Monroe and Moroccan do not have average lives. "Their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me," he said. From the activities his children participate in to the professional experience they've already gained, Monroe and Moroccan definitely don't share the same lifestyle as most kids their age. And while Nick wasn't necessarily referring to his children's financial station, that's certainly another aspect of Monroe and Moroccan's experiences that is different than most. Where they reside, what they wear, where they visit, and more all differ greatly from kids and adults alike. Here's everything you need to know about the insanely lavish life of Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.
Their parents are extremely wealthy
Monroe and Moroccan Cannon's primary source of wealth is their mother, Mariah Carey. Carey's decades-long career in music has earned her an estimated $340 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Carey is the top-selling female artist of all time, and she has twice been named the highest-earning singer in entertainment, once in 1996 and again in 2002. One of Carey's most lucrative pieces of music has been her hit holiday song "All I Want for Christmas is You." The tune, which has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart multiple times in separate years, reportedly makes Carey around $2.5 million each Christmas season and has earned her $60 million total since its 1994 release. That song alone has been able to provide a luxurious life for Monroe and Moroccan.
However, the twins don't have to depend only on their mother's money (although they certainly could). Their father, Nick Cannon, is also a wealthy entertainer. Nick's estimated net worth hovers around $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While Cannon does have 10 children aside from Monroe and Moroccan to provide for, Nick has shared that he gives freely to them. "My money is they [sic] money, they [sic] money is my money ... My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out," Nick said on "The Jason Lee Podcast," adding that he provides "whatever they want, whatever they ask for."
They've grown up in some swanky homes
While sources claim that Monroe and Moroccan Cannon spend most of their time with their mother, Mariah Carey, legally, she and Nick Cannon share joint custody. But no matter which parent they're with, Monroe and Moroccan have luxurious places to call home. Carey's property portfolio is something of a dream, and since her twins were born in 2011, she's purchased multiple stunning abodes. The first place the twins called home was a Bel-Air mansion that Carey and Nick purchased for $6.9 million after their wedding. In 2014, amid their divorce, the couple sold the estate for just over $2 million more than they paid. Carey has also rented multiple properties, including a mansion in Beverly Hills that cost $35,000 per month and a Bedford Corners estate for $125,000 per month.
As noted, Nick has nice digs for his children to stay at, too. After moving out of the Bel-Air home he shared with Carey while they were married, Nick reportedly rented a place in New Jersey for $11,000 per month with a rent-to-own agreement. In addition to the New Jersey home, Nick owns properties in Temecula and Joshua Tree. The entertainer has also shared that he's purchased homes for the mothers of his other children. "There's nothing that they could ask for that he would say no to," he said to The Los Angeles Times.
Monroe and Moroccan have already performed on stage multiple times
If Monroe or Moroccan Cannon ever wants to earn money the same way as their parents, they'll have lots of experience under their belts. Thanks to their mother, the twins have had several opportunities to perform on stage, particularly around Christmastime. In 2022, Mariah Carey invited Monroe on stage with her to sing a duet for Carey's Toronto crowd. Back in 2020, Carey had both her children join her for her Apple TV+ original "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," putting them on set with musical stars like Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Jennifer Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr. According to Carey, though, her children can hold their own. "[Moroccan] and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me," Carey said in an interview with E! News about her children's musical abilities.
The twins have joined their mother musically in less formal ways, too. Monroe and Moroccan have been featured in plenty of Carey's social media posts, including one in 2023 where Monroe was filmed lip-syncing to one of her mom's hits while plugged into her recording equipment. In 2022, Carey posted another clip of her daughter lip-syncing, this time to live vocals, as Carey hit her signature whistle notes.
Monroe and Moroccan starred in an ad campaign
Having rich and famous parents translates to more unique opportunities, especially at a young age. In 2023, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon had the chance to star in a holiday-themed ad campaign with their mother, Mariah Carey, for The Children's Place. "We had a blast on set. They're really such troopers. To use my love of them in my work is so rewarding," Carey said to People about her time spent working with her children. Monroe and Moroccan weren't the first children of famous entertainers who joined their parents to model for The Children's Place. The children of AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of N*SYNC, and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, among others, posed for the kids' store, too.
This was not the first time Monroe modeled professionally. In 2021, Carey's daughter starred in a back-to-school commercial for OshKosh B'Gosh. She wore denim overalls and a black T-shirt while posing and singing into a mirror, emulating her famous mother. According to Carey, both Monroe and Moroccan are hard workers when they're excited about a project. "When they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it," Carey said to E! News about her children. "It's such a joy to be able to watch them when they're fully engaged."
Monroe has a designer wardrobe
Mariah Carey has long had an affinity for all things luxurious. In 2017, the singer famously let Vogue inside her Tribeca closet, and she gave viewers a glimpse of just how luxurious her wardrobe really is. Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, joined her for part of the tour, and both, particularly Monroe, seemed to be just as enamored with their mother's fine items as everybody else. Since then, Carey has seemingly continued to share her love of clothes, shoes, and accessories with her daughter. In 2022, Carey posted a photo of herself and Monroe to Instagram in coordinating Burberry outfits holding Prada shopping bags, and she noted in the caption that the two had just gone shopping. In early 2023, Carey posted another photo to Instagram of herself with her daughter wearing matching Moncler puffer jackets, both of which reportedly cost over $2,000.
Monroe also has an interest in jewelry. In 2022, Carey collaborated with Swiss jewelry brand Chopard on a butterfly-themed collection in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album "Butterfly," and the singer noted that her daughter was eyeing some pieces. "The more, the better. You can stack the more everyday pieces in this collection. Even my daughter [Monroe, 11] is living for that. She cannot wait to get some of the bracelets," Carey said to People, adding that Monroe aspires to be a designer one day.
They take luxurious vacations
Mariah Carey has taken her children to some of the most beautiful places in the world. While she typically doesn't disclose the locations, the photographs Carey posts with her children are stunning. In 2018, Carey posted a photo of herself to Instagram with her daughter Monroe Cannon standing on a large boat with other yachts in the background. In 2023, Carey posted another photo of herself, Monroe, and her son, Moroccan Cannon, to Instagram, again on a boat with crystal blue water behind them. And we assume the trio is arriving at their destinations in the most lavish way possible. Carey has posted enough photos of herself boarding a private jet to presume it's her primary mode of air travel. She doesn't always share footage of her children on board, but in 2016, Carey shared photos of herself with Monroe and Moroccan on a private jet en route to Sydney, Australia. At the time, Carey was dating Australian billionaire James Packer.
Not all of Carey's travels with her children are purely for pleasure. In 2018, she brought Moroccan and Monroe along for her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour in Europe. While Carey did most of the performing, she did invite her twins to sing a bit with her. "A moment with the kids on the stage, they wanted to help make it festive!" Carey captioned a photo of the three of them on Instagram.
They have incredible Christmas celebrations
Mariah Carey takes Christmas very seriously. The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas (and let's face it, bona fide Queen of Christmas at this point) is so serious about the title that she even tried to trademark it for herself. When the season comes around, Carey has strict rules for anyone in her presence. "Nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn't playing and the lights aren't on, I just can't handle it," Carey told USA Today of her yuletide guidelines.
While this may seem extreme to some, it's resulted in some pretty unbelievable Christmas celebrations for her kids, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon. For example, in 2016, Carey's family celebrated the holiday in Aspen in a $22 million cabin, courtesy of Airbnb. Carey has also surprised her children with a sleigh ride with Santa on Christmas Eve, taken them on a Christmas road trip in a festively decorated RV, and filmed televised Christmas specials with them. But as Carey has said, the over-the-top Christmas celebrations she gifts her children are not in vain. "When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me. That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have," Carey said to W Magazine.
Monroe and Moroccan are no strangers to the red carpet
Both Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have experience walking a red carpet, and they've had their children join them a time or two for special events. In 2018, the former couple attended the Kids' Choice Awards, and they brought their kids, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, with them. The family walked the red (or orange, rather) carpet and posed for photos, Monroe in a matching outfit with her mother and Moroccan in a matching outfit with his father. That event was hardly the twins' first time in front of cameras, though. Back in 2015, Monroe and Moroccan joined her mother at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Carey's children famously bombarded her while she was posing for photographs with her star. "I didn't know what they were going to do or say. Trust me, it was not planned! For them to be here was everything. I'm so humbled and grateful," Carey told People.
Though not a red carpet, Carey's children had another unique opportunity in 2022. Monroe and Moroccan joined their mother on a float for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. "Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life," Carey said of the holiday event on Instagram. The family served as the entertainment on the last parade of the float alongside none other than Santa Claus himself.
They've already got professional acting credits
Most people only dream of garnering professional acting credits. Others, like Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, earned them before they were legal adults. Both Monroe and Moroccan have joined their mother, Mariah Carey, for multiple televised Christmas specials, including 2020's "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" and 2022's "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!" The former Christmas special, notably, was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, meaning Monroe and Moroccan have been featured in an Emmy-nominated program. The twins also have some experience voice acting, having lent their talents to the 2017 film "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which is based on their mother's hit song of the same title.
Carey doesn't just have her children join her at work for fun — she wants them to learn the value of hard work. "I think it's important that they learn these lessons because I grew up without that privilege and they need to understand that it is so important to try your hardest and do your best. It's one of my greatest honors to watch them shine," Carey said to E! News of her children, adding that many of Moroccan and Monroe's friends have also grown up in the entertainment industry and have dreams of pursuing creative careers in the future. "I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!" Carey added.
Monroe and Moroccan had an epic 12th birthday party
Celebrities have been known to go all out for their kids' birthday parties, and when Monroe and Moroccan Cannon turned 12, Nick Cannon was no exception. In 2023, to celebrate their last year before becoming teenagers, Nick hosted a birthday party at an amusement park for his kids with no other park guests. "Roc and Roe's 12th. Shutting down Magic Mountain Six Flags. Roc and Roe requested to fly they friends in from all over and have the entire park to themselves," Cannon shared, along with footage of the special day. "Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! Daddy loves y'all forever!" Cannon said on Instagram.
Carey's celebration for her children wasn't quite as over-the-top, but it was no less special. The singer shared photos of her celebration for her kids on her Instagram story, as reported by Us Weekly. Carey treated her children to a sit-down meal in a large ballroom and greeted them with a balloon display reading "Happy Birthday Roc & Roe" and "Eternally 12." The superstar entertainer commemorated the day with a permanent post on her feed, as well. "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! "Our love is Supernatural!!!" Ooh darlings 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!!" Carey wished her twins on Instagram, nodding to one of her most famous hits. We'd just like to know what Cannon and Carey got their children as birthday gifts.