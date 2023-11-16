Monroe And Moroccan Cannon Live An Insanely Lavish Life

In 2008, Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey. The "Wild 'n Out" creator and legendary singer-songwriter's relationship initially seemed like a bit of a whirlwind romance, but despite getting married after only having dated for two months, the couple stayed married for six years. During their union, they welcomed their twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon. Since their parents' 2014 divorce, Moroccan and Monroe have split their time between Nick and Carey.

As Nick noted on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, Monroe and Moroccan do not have average lives. "Their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me," he said. From the activities his children participate in to the professional experience they've already gained, Monroe and Moroccan definitely don't share the same lifestyle as most kids their age. And while Nick wasn't necessarily referring to his children's financial station, that's certainly another aspect of Monroe and Moroccan's experiences that is different than most. Where they reside, what they wear, where they visit, and more all differ greatly from kids and adults alike. Here's everything you need to know about the insanely lavish life of Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.