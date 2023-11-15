Inside Donna Kelce's Past Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

These days, Donna Kelce is primarily known for one of two things — depending on who you ask. To NFL fans, she is the proud mother of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce — the two brothers who famously faced off against each other in the 2023 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, to Swifties, she is Taylor Swift's potential future mother-in-law. After all, Travis and Swift are something of an item — and Donna seems to approve.

Speaking to People about the matter, an insider close to the Kelces stated, "Donna likes Taylor and thinks she's very sweet and down to earth." That being said, in an interview on the podcast, "Got It From My Momma," the proud mother of two revealed that she was shocked by how much press coverage Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have received since they started seeing each other. "I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before ... So it's really kind of wild, a wild ride" (via People).

Although watching this relationship has been a whole new experience for Donna Kelce, the famous NFL mom is no stranger to romance. Back in the day, she and her now ex-husband, Ed Kelce, had their own love story — filled with moments of joy and also self-sacrifice.