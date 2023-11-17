All Of Scott Disick's Health Problems Explained
Warning: The following contains mention of mental health and addiction.
In the world of the Kardashians, Scott Disick has been around since day one. As the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian and father of three of her children, Disick was an entertaining addition to their infamous reality show. Disick's appeal to the audience was his made-for-TV obnoxious attitude and his willingness to share his personal life in front of the cameras. Over the years, fans of the Kardashians were let into Disick's life and saw everything from his milestones to the times he hit rock bottom. We've all witnessed the reality star go from a young party boy becoming a first-time dad, to an adult grappling with real issues like the death of his parents.
The Disick we see today is much older and different than the one we were first introduced to in the early seasons of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Since then, the reality star has moved on from his relationship with Kourtney, but the Kardashian family has not thrown him to the curb just yet. In fact, the family has rallied around him over the years as he recovered from many health issues. From his sobriety journey to trips to the emergency room with injuries, Disick has never shied away from sharing his health problems with fans. Here's everything you need to know.
He discovered he had low testosterone
In 2020, Scott Disick noticed something was different about his health. On an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the reality star shared that he was more exhausted than usual. "Lately, I've just had no energy to do anything," Scott stated in a confessional (via E! News). "Like, I wake up and I'm just shot ... I just don't have the energy. I don't know if I'm getting old or I'm just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there's anything wrong with me." After hearing his symptoms, Kim Kardashian was convinced he had COVID-19, but Disick wondered if it was his partying ways finally catching up to him. "I don't feel sick, I just feel tired," he said to Kim. "I just want to feel healthy. I don't feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like." Fearing the worst, Disick initially put off seeing a doctor, fearing it was his lifestyle that was to blame. "My life hasn't always been easy. I used to drink and party and go out a ton. So, my body, it's been through some rough waters," he explained.
Thanks to a motivational pep talk from Kim, Disick finally saw a doctor and had blood work done. The test results revealed a surprising answer — he had low testosterone levels. Instead of injecting himself with more testosterone, Disick sought a more natural treatment that included changing his diet. "At least, it's fixable," Scott said. "And I know what it is now."
His mysterious eye injury
When your life is featured on a reality show, it's hard to keep things under wraps. In 2015, the reality star was having quite a rough year. He checked himself into rehab twice for drug and alcohol abuse. According to TMZ, in October he went back to rehab in hopes of getting clean and earning unsupervised visits with his children. His ex, Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly wouldn't let him see their children unsupervised until she was sure that he was finally clean.
In January, Disick was hoping to lay low, but he was soon spotted out, and his appearance raised some eyebrows. The reality star was rocking a black eye behind his shades right after Christmas. After paparazzi caught some up-close shots of the bruise, many fans speculated that the notorious hothead was involved in yet another fight. Was he partying too hard again? Did he have a fight in a nightclub? Was there a big brawl at one of the famous Kardashian holiday parties?
According to Us Weekly, that wasn't the case. A source close to the reality star revealed that the black eye was actually the result of a nasty fall. Disick reportedly took a serious tumble and suffered a cut to his eye. The injury required a trip to the hospital right before Christmas to have it examined. Bummer. We're sure that definitely wasn't on his Christmas wish list.
He was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning
In June 2020, Scott Disick landed himself in the emergency room after a weekend of partying gone wrong. According to TMZ, the self-proclaimed "Lord Disick" was in The Hamptons enjoying a night out in the club and binging on booze when he suddenly fell ill. A source close to him told the outlet that he was completely inebriated after the hard partying and even believed that someone had drugged him. After being rushed to the emergency room and tested for drugs, doctors determined that Disick had a case of alcohol poisoning. Just days earlier, then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian kicked him out of their Hamptons rental. According to the outlet, when Disick was rushed to the hospital, Kourtney took their kids and left for California.
Disick didn't take the hospitalization lightly. Sources close to him told People that the reality star looked at that moment as a wake-up call. "Scott has known that he needed help for a while, but he just wasn't ready to take that leap," says a close source. "He finally had to humble himself and say, 'Hey, I need help.' It was a big step for him, and it took a lot of faith on his part." The source added that Disick was still grappling with the death of his parents. Following the hospitalization, Disick sought out counseling from the pastor who performed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding. "We all turn to self-medication when we're in pain, and that's what he has done," the source added.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He had a near-fatal overdose
In 2014, Scott Disick had a brush with death. On an episode of "Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons," Disick recounted a near overdose he had after a wild night. The reality star admitted to partying and taking almost an entire bottle of sleeping pills. Disick later phoned his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in a panic and told her, "I'm not gonna make it — I don't think I'm gonna make it," (via Daily Mail). With the mix of alcohol and pills, Disick knew he was in danger. "I was just scared — my heart was racing, and at the same time the sleeping pills were kicking in and pulling my heart down," he explained.
The reality star was then transported to an emergency room where doctors explained how his body reacted to the combination of drugs. This near-fatal overdose didn't only scare Disick, but it also left Kourtney worried. She suggested that he check himself into rehab for a month-long stay, but Disick feared being away from the kids for 30 days. "You're either going to be away for a month — or be away from them forever," she told him. Disick soon obliged and addressed his struggles with sobriety in a confessional. "It's no secret that over the years I've suffered from drinking problems, and now I'm very depressed with everything I've gone through in the past year," he said. "I'm thinking I need to make a change and that may be checking into a facility."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Scott needed surgery after punching a mirror
Over the years, fans of "KUWTK," have seen moments where Scott Disick lost his cool. From the infamous moment where Disick shoved money down a waiter's throat to his argument with Corey Gamble, Disick is not one to shy away from conflict. In 2010, during an episode of "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami," Disick shocked viewers during a blowout with Kourtney Kardashian. It all started with Kourtney and Kim entered their place with baby Mason in tow and smelled marijuana. When Kourtney confronted Disick over his reckless behavior, a belligerent Disick began shouting and destroying property. The two sisters and baby Mason left quickly, but cameras soon caught Disick back in the condo as he angrily punched a mirror. The glass cut his hand open, and blood splattered everywhere. The shocked producers quickly intervened, and Disick was sent to the hospital to get surgery on his hand. Doctors told the reality star that may lose mobility in his fingers (via Daily Mail), and an angry Kourtney even declined to be there as he went in for surgery.
After the drunken night, a remorseful Disick attempted to apologize for his actions, but a fed-up Kourtney wasn't having it. She tearfully told him over the phone that their relationship was over and that he wouldn't be able to see Mason until he cleaned up his act. "I can't do this s**t anymore," she told him. "I love Mason more than I love you" (via Hollywood Life).
Two accidents led to his severe back problems
In August 2022, Scott Disick had a major car accident that left lingering health problems. As TMZ reported, the reality star was driving his Lamborghini in Calabasas, California when he suddenly smashed into a mailbox. The crash caused his car to flip over. Photos of the crash looked frightening, but reports indicated that Disick sustained a minor cut to the head. The reality star also denied medical treatment at the scene of the incident. However, as we later learned in Season 4 of "The Kardashians," Disick did develop health problems related to that crash. During one episode, Disick revealed to Khloe Kardashian that his back has been in constant pain since the accident. "I gained a lot of weight here because of my back," he told her. "Ever since that car accident, [my back pain] got worse over time" (via Us Weekly). Disick later revealed that he fell off of a dirtbike while riding with his son Mason, and that resulted in him having "dual back problems" (via Us Weekly).
In her confessional, Khloe revealed that this was the "unhealthiest" she's ever seen Disick. She encouraged him to seek physical therapy to help with the pain. Disick later saw a doctor who determined that he was "on the cusp of needing surgery" and encouraged him to continue physical therapy. "I haven't been able to run around and I gained weight. Whatever I have to do to not have open back surgery, [I will do]," Disick said.
Scott recieved treatment mental health
In December 2022, Scott Disick took another step in his journey towards sobriety. After years of rehab stints, a source told Us Weekly that Disick was considering an in-patient program to address his substance abuse and mental health. The source explained that his struggles have been weighing on him for years. "Scott's breakup and past issues with Kourtney [Kardashian] and his parents' deaths have deeply affected him," said the source. "Although it didn't always show up in a negative way, these are things he's constantly had to battle and live with that don't go away overnight." Despite revealing on Season 1 of "The Kardashians" that he was feeling disconnected from the Kardashian family after Kourtney began dating Travis Barker, the Kardashians still care deeply about Disick. "The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself," the source says. "They love him and want him to love himself just as much."
Back in 2020, Disick checked himself into a Colorado rehab center to address the "past traumas" of his parents' deaths, per E! News. However, after a week the reality star voluntarily left the program when a photo of him in a Zoom group was allegedly leaked. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," his attorney told E! News. However, after launching an investigation, Disick later confirmed that the facility had nothing to do with the leak. And fingers crossed, hopefully Disick is on the road to recovery after all of his trials and tribulations.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.