All Of Scott Disick's Health Problems Explained

Warning: The following contains mention of mental health and addiction.

In the world of the Kardashians, Scott Disick has been around since day one. As the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian and father of three of her children, Disick was an entertaining addition to their infamous reality show. Disick's appeal to the audience was his made-for-TV obnoxious attitude and his willingness to share his personal life in front of the cameras. Over the years, fans of the Kardashians were let into Disick's life and saw everything from his milestones to the times he hit rock bottom. We've all witnessed the reality star go from a young party boy becoming a first-time dad, to an adult grappling with real issues like the death of his parents.

The Disick we see today is much older and different than the one we were first introduced to in the early seasons of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Since then, the reality star has moved on from his relationship with Kourtney, but the Kardashian family has not thrown him to the curb just yet. In fact, the family has rallied around him over the years as he recovered from many health issues. From his sobriety journey to trips to the emergency room with injuries, Disick has never shied away from sharing his health problems with fans. Here's everything you need to know.