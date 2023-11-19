Who Were Maria Shriver's Parents, Eunice And Sargent?

Maria Shriver is best known as a journalist, author, activist, and the former First Lady of California in the early 2000s when she was still married to actor and bodybuilder turned politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, her parents, Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Robert "Sargent" Shriver Jr., were just as influential as their famous daughter.

In fact, both of Maria's parents were credited for various works and missions that all centered on changing people's lives for the better. Her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was a member of the famous (or sometimes infamous) Kennedy family and was able to use her education, passion, and background to help improve the lives of people with disabilities. Maria's father, Sargent Shriver, didn't have the Kennedy name to help him get his start in life, but he nonetheless made his own name for himself via his work in public service which also led him to create key social programs many Americans still use today.