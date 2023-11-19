What The Cast Of Friday Night Lights Looks Like Today

In Hollywood, movies being turned into television shows is nothing new, and this was how NBC found its drama "Friday Night Lights." The series is based on both the "Friday Night Lights" movie and the book "Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream" that the movie was based on. When the show premiered on October 3, 2006, it became an instant critical hit (although it didn't have the best ratings). Much like the film version, the show revolved around a high school football team. Instead of the Permian High Panthers from Odessa, Texas, though, the series had the Dillon High School Panthers from Dillon, Texas.

Throughout the show's five seasons, much of the focus was on the Panthers players, their beloved coach, and the people in their lives. It made for a gritty drama about a team's quest for the state championship while dealing with family struggles and other issues. At the end of its run, "Friday Night Lights" had received 12 Emmy nods and three wins. It also became a Television Academy Honors honoree.

Because of the show's success, there has been some talk of rebooting "Friday Night Lights," specifically making a movie inspired by the series. However, those plans have apparently stalled, with series creator Peter Berg admitting to Collider that it's not necessarily a good idea. As for the cast, they've also moved on, and some of them look different from the characters they played years ago.