Why Bianca Censori's Friends Are Worried About Her Marriage To Kanye West

Kanye West's marriage to Australian architect Bianca Censori has raised quite a few eyebrows since the couple wed in a private ceremony in December 2022, less than one month after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. But now, confused speculation has grown into intense concern from Censori's friends, who reportedly told her to "wake the f*** up" when she made her first trip back to Australia since marrying the "Stronger" rapper.

Two months before West and Censori would celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the Daily Mail reported a lengthy list of concerning rules West reportedly told his second wife she had to follow. An inside source told the Daily Mail his rules for Censori included "never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out."

The source continued, "She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal." When friends and family initially expressed their concerns to Censori, the Australian native dismissed them and called them jealous.