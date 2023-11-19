A Look Back At Michael J. Fox's Bond With Friends Alum Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was known best for playing Chandler Bing on the hit show "Friends," but Perry had a vision for his legacy before he died. He wanted to be remembered as someone who wanted to help people. And he most certainly did help his friend Michael J. Fox.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29. He started The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000; the foundation's goal is to help find a cure for the degenerative brain disorder as well as help with therapies for those who have Parkinson's. And Perry once donated quite a lot of money. Fox talked about it at the 2023 fundraising benefit for his foundation, telling Entertainment Tonight that the donation happened after "Friends" really took off: "when [the "Friends" cast] first made their big sale and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation."

While the "Back to the Future" star didn't give a specific year, the "Friends" cast started negotiating their contracts together for season 3, and by season 9, they negotiated to each get a million dollars per episode, so it seems likely that Perry's gift came around season 9. And some people in Perry's position might have bragged to the world about making a grand donation, but he notably didn't.