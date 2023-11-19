Why Barbra Streisand And James Brolin Refuse To Share A Bank Account

One of Hollywood's longest-lasting couples, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin, only met when they were both in their 50s. This was in 1996, when the two stars first crossed paths on a blind date, and an insult brought them together. They took their relationship to the next level two years later and have been happily married since. For over two decades, the two entrepreneurs have maintained a great relationship, proving that they've found the secret to a successful marriage.

Other than putting in effort and being kind to each other, the famous spouses have another secret to getting along — they refuse to share a bank account. While research from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business suggests that merging finances can enhance marital satisfaction by providing a sense of security, Streisand and Brolin, both worth millions of dollars, want to dismiss the chances of financial trouble coming between them.

Despite not following conventional advice on managing their funds, the couple has obviously developed their own formula for marital bliss, showcasing that there's no one-size-fits-all approach to a lasting relationship.