What General Hospital Star Ellen Travolta's Relationship With Her Brother John Travolta Is Like

In the 1970s and '80s, if Ellen Travolta showed up in a TV show, you knew she was going to deliver a memorable performance. The beloved star appeared in such shows as "All in the Family," "What's Happening!!," and "Police Story," among many others. In 1977, she played Arnold Horshack's (Ron Palillo) mother on the hit sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter," which also starred her youngest sibling, mega celebrity John Travolta. Ellen went on to play fan-favorite Louisa Arcola, mother to Scott Baio's Chachi Arcola, on "Happy Days," appearing in several episodes from 1981 to 1984.

Those roles solidified her in the memories of a generation. She even took Louisa to the "Happy Days" spin-off series, "Joanie Loves Chachi" in 1982, and later appeared as Lillian on Baio's other hit comedy series, "Charles in Charge," for a longer run starting in 1987. Fans may also have blinked and missed her brief appearance as a diner waitress in her brother John's hit film, "Grease."

But everyone was ecstatic when she played Gloria Cerullo, mother to Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), on "General Hospital" in 1995, and now that Ellen is reprising her role on the sudser, viewers are doubly excited. Ellen's relationship with John is solid, and while they haven't shared any screen time (yet), he helped her get a part in the 2022 Hallmark Christmas film, "Haul Out the Holly," effectively paving the way for Gloria's return.