Harry And Meghan's Warrior Fitness Outing Concerned Royal Fans About Their Marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage was called into question (yet again) after a video surfaced of the royal couple's very odd body language. In the viral TikTok clip, Meghan can be seen at the Warrior Fitness event smiling brightly at the press and answering questions. She looks to be living very much in the moment. Prince Harry can easily be described as Meghan's exact opposite. He looks positively bored as he stands quietly behind his wife. His hands are folded in front of him and his eyes dart left and right, anywhere but towards Meghan or the people around them. There's even one point in the video when Meghan turns towards Harry as if to get his answer to a question, and the royal doesn't even glance at her. After watching the clip, the message overlaying the footage reads as a bit sarcastic. "They are so in love. They don't have to try," it states.

The sarcasm train continued in the video's comment section. "Harry is jumping for sheer joy and happiness here — wow I have never seen him happier," one user teased. Another commenter had an equally playful quip: "They are SO in tune with one another, she no longer needs to tell him to get behind her, he now does so automatically."

Others speculated that Harry's glum expression is a sign that he's tired of being married to the TV star. "Brother, you need to blink twice if you want [to be] rescued!!!" a royal fan begged. Other photos from that day show the prince smiling and engaged in conversation, so perhaps Harry simply grew bored with the topic.