The Tragic Reason People's Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey Started A Cancer Non-Profit

Patrick Dempsey may have won People's Sexiest Man Alive title later in life but his best features go far beyond good looks. In 2008, the former "Grey's Anatomy" star founded a cancer non-profit named The Dempsey Center. In 2023, the center raised over $1 million in funds to provide cost-free care to cancer patients through The Dempsey Challenge. These are impressive stats for the philanthropic celebrity, but Dempsey isn't after the notoriety.

In 1997, his beloved mom, Amanda Dempsey, received the heartbreaking news that she had ovarian cancer. A striking blow for the actor and his two siblings, it inspired them to open The Dempsey Center in her honor. The center, based in Maine, is a valuable resource for cancer patients, providing support, wellness resources, education, and housing, all free of charge.

As the actor clarified to People, "We don't treat the disease, we treat the person in what is called wraparound care. A lot of counseling, acupuncture, reiki, nutrition." His mother witnessed the creation of the non-profit but sadly passed away in 2014. Speaking to "TODAY" the following year, the "Ferrari" star admitted that throughout her battle with cancer, she would volunteer her time at the center, noting, "She was a tremendous symbol of hope in this community."