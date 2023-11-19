Inside Hillary Clinton's Friendship With America Ferrera

"Barbie" actor America Ferrera and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton might not be the likeliest of duos, but surprisingly, their friendship stretches all the way back to the late 2000s. Those who closely followed Clinton's multiple presidential campaigns probably had a hunch that the two were connected, but for everyone else, we got a peak into their relationship at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in November 2023.

America Ferrera received the first Global Woman of the Year award at the ceremony, and Clinton was on hand to present it. Clinton spoke highly of her friend in her speech, saying, "She is determined. She's brilliant. She uses her platform and power to amplify women's voices, particularly Latino voices, and fight for equality for all," per People.

Clinton also revealed just how far back the two women's connection goes, describing how she first met Ferrera during her 2008 presidential campaign. Their friendship has continued through Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign to more informal settings like pizza parties and family get-togethers.